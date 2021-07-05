Australia’s Cloud Collective enters New Zealand with Walkerscott addition

Cloud Collective came together in 2017, with partners Antares Solutions, Modality Systems and Quorum joining forces.

Paul Knox (Walkerscott) Credit: Supplied

Cloud Collective, a strategic alliance of three Australian Microsoft Gold partners, has brought fellow Microsoft partner Walkerscott into the fold, a move that sees the group expand its presence to New Zealand while boosting its capabilities.

Cloud Collective came together in 2017, with partners Antares Solutions, Modality Systems and Quorum joining forces to take on large system integrators and service providers across Australia.

Endorsed by Microsoft and, at the time, representing the first such alliance of its kind in Australia, the Collective resulted in deeper levels of collaboration between the partners, tapping into each unique skill set to provide end-to-end technology solutions.



Modality Systems exited the Collective in late 2019. In early 2020, IComm officially joined the alliance after working closely with the remaining two partners, Antares Solutions and Quorum Systems, since mid-2019.

Now, with the Sydney-headquartered Walkerscott taking Cloud Collective’s partner-to-partner play to the next level, the group is gaining the new addition’s expertise and experience in the Dynamics 365 platform to round out its collective capability.

“Over the last three years, Cloud Collective has had great success driving transformation projects for some of Australia’s most trusted brands,” said Mark McLean, Quorum managing director. “Bringing Walkerscott into the alliance is the final piece of the puzzle which will enable delivery across all four Microsoft solutions areas and all three clouds.

“The team at Walkerscott are not only a great fit competency wise but they are also perfectly aligned from a culture perspective and we are excited to have them join us on the journey,” he said.

Walkerscott, a Microsoft Gold Partner with five gold certifications including Application Development and Cloud Platform, also claims offices in Wellington and Auckland, giving Cloud Collective a foothold in the New Zealand for the first time.

"We made the easy decision to join the Cloud Collective as it allows Walkerscott to continue providing outstanding service to our clients as a boutique consultancy while giving our customers easy access to the full power of the entire Microsoft Platform,” said Paul Knox, Walkerscott CEO.

Now, the alliance’s combined Microsoft Partner accreditations include a total of 12 Gold Competencies and six Advanced Specialisations.

As when the original three members of Cloud Collective got together, Microsoft has again supported the move, with Rachel Bondi, Microsoft Australia’s chief partner officer, backing the addition.

“This is a fantastic expansion of Cloud Collective which has gone from strength to strength,” Bondi said. “The multiplying impact our partners can have when they work together is nothing short of outstanding.

“Partner to partner sharing of skills, experience, technical capability and insight unlocks massive customer value,” she added.