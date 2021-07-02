Menu
Video surveillance vendor Ava eyes A/NZ market with Sektor deal

The Sektor distribution deal marks the first time Ava’s video solutions have been available in Australia and New Zealand.

Leon Spencer
Auckland headquartered distributor Sektor is bringing the cloud-native video surveillance solution from unified security vendor Ava Security to the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) markets. 

Based in the UK, Ava delivers cloud-based analytics from traditional security systems and cloud-connected cameras. 

Through its Ava Aware offering, the vendor provides end-to-end video security and insight, including integrated video and audio analytics, powered by machine learning algorithms, smart appliances and smart cameras. 

Ava Aware analyses video feeds, identifying objects and events and sending instant notifications and alarms based on rules and unusual activity detection.   

Broadly, the Ava Aware platform is designed to add intelligence to existing CCTV systems to help users detect threats, human or vehicle and raise alerts to respond in real-time.  

“By identifying all security threats before they become incidents, organisations can take a more proactive security posture,” said Tormod Ree, Ava CEO. 

The Sektor distribution deal marks the first time Ava’s video solutions have been available in Australia and New Zealand.  

“Ava represents the new breed of cloud-based video solutions and has proven to be a leader of these systems globally,” said Andre van Duiven, Sektor New Zealand managing director. “We are excited to bring Ava to Australia and New Zealand and enable the channel to deliver these innovative solutions to their customers.  

“We see the market adopting cloud architecture at an increasing rate in the future,” he added. 

Although based in New Zealand, Sektor lays claim to a comprehensive Asia Pacific presence. In June last year, the company further built out its presence across Asia Pacific with the opening of its Vietnam distribution operations as part of its new partnership agreement with Zebra Technologies in the country. 

The New Zealand-headquartered distributor’s new Vietnam head office is in Ho Chi Minh City, with the company putting together an industry-focused local team to drive growth for, and on behalf of, its vendor partnerships in the market.


