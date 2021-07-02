Menu
Cisco hammers home tier differentiation in new partner program

Cisco hammers home tier differentiation in new partner program

More specialisations needed to obtain gold and premier tiers for integrators.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Oliver Tuszik (Cisco)

Oliver Tuszik (Cisco)

Credit: Cisco

Eight months after unveiling a revamped, consolidated partner program, Cisco has revealed further details of what its new line-up means for partners. 

Having consolidated a dozen separate programs into four key partner roles, Integrator, Provider, Developer and Advisor, the networking vendor has now opened up about the new program’s recognition and rewards schemes. 

According to Cisco, all four roles will be eligible to obtain gold status but will require further steps and differentiation exercises to achieve tier rises. 

With the integrator role, for example, all gold-level integrators will have achieved Cisco’s Customer Experience Specialisation by April 7, 2022. 

Meanwhile, to achieve premier status, integrators will have to complete two advanced architecture specialisations or one advanced architecture and one business specialisation. Those who reach these levels will receive additional rewards including VIP, perform plus and marketing benefits. 

Cisco will streamline its continuous learning (CL) requirements by separating them from individual specialisations.  

In particular, all CL credits will count toward the integrator role levels in general, alleviating an unnecessary administrative burden on partners and allowing them to focus on the skills they need most in order to serve their customers 

Meanwhile, Cisco has “firmed up” the requirements for those falling into the Provider camp, partners who focus on software-as-a-service and other as-a-service areas. Now, gold and premier providers will be differentiated for their “excellence in offering Cisco Powered services and lifecycle support for customers”, the vendor said. 

For these partners, Cisco said it would provide predictable, programmatic pricing, deal registration for managed services, more flexible consumption options, dedicated investment and business development funds, technical support enablement and co-marketing. 

Developer partners will now gain more recognition under the new program, with Cisco accelerating technical training and tools, solution development, co-marketing, access to Cisco Sales resources, and the DevNet Specialisation.  

“With the developer role, all Cisco partners can more easily find opportunities to work together and integrate each other’s offerings into their solutions,” the vendor said. 

Finally, consultancy partners will now fall into the Advisor category, with Cisco providing technical and strategic development resources (for example, proofs of concept), cooperative business development, co-sales and access to Cisco events. 

Cisco first revealed its channel changes at its Partner Summit Digital last October in what was called its “biggest changes in over a decade”, 

“Transformation is accelerating now more than ever before and we need our programs and platforms to reflect how Cisco and our partners can best succeed together," Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president of Global Partner Organisation at Cisco said at the time. 

"These changes will deliver simplicity and allow Cisco and our partners to be more agile, relevant, and profitable. It's about being ‘future-ready' for anything that comes our way." 

Also set to launch is Partner Experience Platform (PXP), a digital platform to support partners during the lifecycle process, enhancing experience levels and allowing the opportunity to “co-innovate and co-sell” with Cisco. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 