Imperva nabs RSA Security APJ vice president

George Lee (Imperva) Credit: Imperva

Imperva has appointed George Lee as its VP for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) to lead the cyber security vendor in the region.



Lee's appointment follows the departure of Imperva's former APJ VP, Chris Wood, who left the company in March and comes after spending the last two and a half years as RSA Security’s APJ VP.

Based in Singapore, Lee will be responsible for scaling Imperva's business in the region, as well as expanding into key growth markets and developing strategic initiatives.

“George brings an extensive track record of developing high-performing teams and a portfolio of experience that will help our channel partners and customers reimagine their new next,” said Paul Loftus, chief revenue officer at Imperva. “I am thrilled to have someone of his calibre join as a key member of the leadership team as we pursue our next phase of growth.”

In addition to spending the last 10 years in total at RSA, Lee has also previously worked at EMC prior to its acquisition by Dell, Avanade and EPECOM Technologies.

“Asia Pacific and Japan is a dynamic region, one that provides Imperva with the opportunity to help our customers solve cyber security challenges to harness innovations in Smart Cities, IoT, 5G and more,” Lee added. “I look forward to growing our footprint across APJ while working closely with customers and partners to contribute to their success.”