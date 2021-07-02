Menu
Tech Data and IBM take aim at APAC digital transformation

Aims to address growing demand for big data and analytics.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Credit: IBM

Tech Data has teamed up with IBM as part of a joint digital transformation initiative aimed at Asia Pacifc partners.

The Tech Data Digital Transformation Series aims to address the growing demand for big data and business analytics solutions in the region, which is expected to reach over US$43.4 million by 2024, according to IDC.

The initiative aims to expand the region’s ecosystem of partners in data and artificial intelligence (AI), supported by subject matter expertise via Tech Data’s Centre of Excellence, offering technical training and best practices to improve cost and implementation time.

The first solution offering in the Digital Transformation Series is built on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and will provide partners with enablement and marketing tools, as well as technical knowledge to empower data warehousing capabilities. Partners can tailor deployments for cloud, on-premises or hybrid cloud environments.

The series will also be further expanded to include other solutions portfolios, such as business intelligence and data governance.

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) can take advantage of the initiative to scale, simplify, and accelerate the deployment of pre-designed data warehousing and advanced analytics capabilities, which were previously available to large enterprises.

“Prioritising customers’ ease of adoption in our solutions design objective, the Digital Transformation Series aims to help our channel partners accelerate customer digital transformation journeys with data and AI in a simplified and cost-effective manner," Tech Data APAC vice president of advanced solutions - modern data centre and analytics Bennett Wong said. 

"Channel partners can co-innovate with Tech Data and showcase IBM Cloud Pak for Data solutions to expand data capabilities at scale."


Tags tech dataIBM Cloud Pak

