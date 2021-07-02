Menu
Exabeam taps Exclusive Networks to drive business in New Zealand

Exclusive Networks to lead the local launch of two new Exabeam cloud security products.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jeff Clynes (Exclusive Networks)

Security analytics and automation vendor Exabeam has chosen distributor Exclusive Networks to help it achieve ambitious sales targets in New Zealand.

The new partnership would support Exabeam’s transition to a wholly cloud-based company focused on recruiting specialist security partners, value-added resellers and international systems integrators to beat ambitious revenue targets.

Jeff Clynes, New Zealand country manager at Exclusive Networks Pacific, said threats continued to evolve and become more dangerous many organisations suffered from security information overload produced by their IT infrastructure, 

"Combine this with an incredible shortage of security staff and you can very quickly find it difficult to find that ‘needle in a haystack’ cost effectively," he said.

Exabeam used machine learning and automation with a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to threat detection, investigation, and response.

It recently announced the availability of two new cloud-delivered security products, Fusion XDR and Fusion SIEM, to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries and to minimise false positives.

“We’ve partnered to deliver the most advanced UEBA, XDR and SIEM cloud security products available today with quick time to value," said said Gareth Cox, vice president, Asia-Pacific-Japan at Exabeam. 

"Exabeam’s outcomes-based approach to security is perfectly suited to support customers as they manage exponential amounts of data and an expanding attack surface, helping them outsmart the odds and make security success the norm.”

Clynes said it was becoming increasingly important to leverage current security infrastructure by deploying user and entity behavioural analytics (UEBA) to show what was normal and what was not as well as to produce actionable security alerts,

“Exabeam’s out-of-the-box value, whether as a standalone solution or complementary to existing SIEM deployments, is the missing link for operations teams, threat hunters and incident responders,” he said.


