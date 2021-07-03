Qrious targets Wellington with expanded data and analytics practice

New region leader Samir Parekh in charge of expansion in the capital.

Samir Parekh (Qrious) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned data and analytics practice Qrious is bulking up in Wellington after the appointment of Samir Parekh to the new role of managing consultant.

Parekh will be responsible for the rapid expansion and leadership of the business's Wellington data and analytics consulting team.

Qrious CEO Nathalie Morris said Qrious was taking a leading role in data innovation by investing in its Wellington-based capability to match its existing strength in Auckland.



The investment is targeted at meeting a growing demand from government organisations and Wellington-based enterprises for data transformation services and for acceleration of digital innovation after the pandemic.

Qrious was seeing a significant increase in clients, particularly in the government sector, who needed support with projects spanning data, AI and intelligent applications, she said.

The work required a diverse range of skilled employees, passionate about delivering data innovation.

“More organisations are recognising data as a key enabler to deliver their strategic objectives, Morris said.

Parekh has 20-plus years of expertise as a business intelligence and data warehouse consultant, with extensive experience in data strategy and data solution architecture to support evidence-based decision-making.

“No other company in New Zealand is actively curating a team like Qrious that will represent not just the best talent in New Zealand, but world-leading talent, nurtured from the ground up," he said.

Parekh said organisations understand the future lies in a modern cloud-based data, analytics and AI approach, however they face challenges in getting there with their often-legacy data platforms, significant data assets, and concerns around security of data.

“Navigating those challenges requires the right roadmap and skill-set on the ground to deliver – and that’s what we’re here to do,” he said.