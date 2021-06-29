Secure Code Warrior updates global partner program

Pieter Danhieux (Secure Code Warrior) Credit: Secure Code Warrior

Australian scale-up Secure Code Warrior has updated its global partner program to provide additional support to services and solution providers, as well as developer vendors.

The updates see the Sydney-headquartered secure coding provider's Warrior Partner Program include two primary groups under the names Warrior Engage, to cover global and regional DevSec and AppSec services and solution providers, and Warrior Connect, for vendors within the developer platform, tooling or broader ecosystem.

The Warrior Engage group is aimed at partners which are interested in adding revenue streams from Secure Code Warrior’s coding education Learning Platform solution into their portfolios.

According to the company, the additions for these partners include the introductions of the Elite and Champion tiers, more investment into partner relationships with dedicated partner managers across all regions, depending on the tier of the partner, as well as added enablement and support.

Meanwhile, Warrior Connect is focused on urging vendors to integrate its new Secure Code Warrior application programming interface (API) into their own applications, claiming it includes “hyper-contextual, language and framework-specific microlearning opportunities”.

ARN understands that Secure Code Warrior started the seeding process of the Warrior Partner Program earlier this year and has since altered it due to partner feedback, and, as such, has launched the program in an official capacity.

Since the seeding period, the Warrior Connect group in particular has been changed to support tighter and more scalable integration through the aforementioned API.

Pieter Danhieux, CEO and co-founder of Secure Code Warrior, said the program was viewed by as a way to improve the capability of developer-focused security.

“By enabling partners to offer or integrate Secure Code Warrior as a core component of their DevSecOps or AppSec solution offerings, we can jointly reach more of the world’s 25 million developers as they increase their software security skills,” he said.

The updates to its partner program come a week after Secure Code Warrior was announced to be working with the Singapore government’s technology agency GovTech to help build cyber security skills development through a secure code program.

Officially launched on 21 June, GovTech’s Digital Academy initiative is designed to be an academy that operates at the intersection of technology and public service to strengthen the sector’s digital transformation.