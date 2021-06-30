Menu
Is Crayon poised to buy Rhipe?

Is Crayon poised to buy Rhipe?

Such an acquisition would fit in with Crayon’s recent activity in the Australian market.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe CEO)

Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe CEO)

Credit: Rhipe

Publicly listed cloud services and Microsoft licensing specialist distributor Rhipe could be the latest local technology company to find itself in acquisition talks.

So far, the distributor isn’t giving any hints other than entering a trading halt on 29 June, citing only an impending announcement in relation to "a control transaction involving the company", with the halt set to lift no later than 1 July.

At least one potential purchaser has been brought to light, care of the AFR's Street Talk rumour column, which pointed to Crayon, a player that occupies a similar market space to Rhipe and has the potential cash to splash in the market.

Accordingly, the Norwegian headquartered software licensing and cloud distributor has been talking to investors, saying it was pursuing an acquisition that it said would “cement Crayon’s position as a global leader in direct and indirect software cloud licensing, cloud services, data and AI [artificial intelligence] and software cloud economics”.

Such an acquisition would also fit in with Crayon’s recent activity in the Australian market, which has seen the purchase of Sydney-based Oracle specialist Navicle last year, along with Winc’s software licensing business.

What transpires between now and when the trading halt lifts remains to be seen and there could well be other companies vying for the Rhipe business in hopes to sharpen up their cloud and licensing play. Or perhaps not. 

In May, Rhipe hedged its bets on the cyber security market with the acquisition of emt Distribution, paying A$11 million cash upfront for the security’s specialist’s Australian and Asian businesses, with its Middle East business also included in the line-up. 

Emt CEO Richard Rundle also joined Rhipe to oversee the new division, alongside the expansion of the distributor's security offering to its existing small- to medium-sized (SMB)-focused customers. 

According to recent numbers from analyst firm, GlobalData there were 8,823 M&A deals during the first quarter of 2021 with a combined transaction value of US$878 billion — an increase of 48 per cent when compared to the same quarter last year. 

The most notable themes that drove deals in the majority of sectors during the quarter include connectivity, big data, cloud, COVID-19, cyber security, digital banking and digitalisation. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RhipeCrayon

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 