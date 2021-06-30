Kordia buys again: SecOps bolsters group's fast growing ICT services business

Vision is to create a "secure online space where NZ businesses can create, innovate, flourish and thrive".

Dermot Conlon (SecOps) and Shaun Rendell (Kordia) Credit: Kordia

Kordia is continuing its aggressive push into ICT services markets, announcing it has bought managed security services provider SecOps NZ.

The move comes less than two months after the state-owned company bought managed IT, network and security solutions provider Base 2.

Kordia Group CEO Shaun Rendell said the acquisition followed a sharp rise in demand for managed cyber security services and support, from both Kordia’s existing client base and beyond.



“With New Zealand businesses facing a growing threat, there’s a real need for expert capability and 24 x 7 x 365 support," Rendell said. "At Kordia we are committed to improving the security posture of corporate and government customers."

SecOps, which will now be known as Kordia SecOps, has gone from launch to buyout in just over three years. Rendell said cyber security forms a big part of Kordia's business with its managed security services division experiencing strong growth.

"We’ve been scouring the market for a like-minded organisation to amplify our existing offering in this space, and ultimately position Kordia as the ‘go to’ for New Zealand businesses looking for a trusted cyber security partner," he said.

All up, Kordia said it now had more than 75 cyber security experts across compliance, consultancy, managed security, penetration testing and more, underpinned by a 24 x 7 x 365 cyber defence operations (CDO) centres and a "robust technology offering".

SecOps managing director and 49 per cent shareholder Dermot Conlon said Kordia Group offered an exciting future for his team, which will remain with the business at its existing premises in Parnell, Auckland.

“We’ve previously been approached by private equity firms, all of which didn’t share our focus on our customers, our people, or ensuring SecOps remains a New Zealand-owned business that’s focused on helping other Kiwi businesses succeed in a rapidly evolving market," Conlon said. "Kordia fits this vision and we’re excited to be joining them as we continue on our path of rapid growth.”

SecOps was focused on its people and had developed a strong culture of trust and empowerment, he said.

"We took the same approach to our customer engagement model, listening intently and collaboratively building managed security services that deliver tangible outcomes for our clients.”



Twenty per cent shareholder Diljit Bolla, who played an integral role in SecOps' growth, will continue to lead its operations.

The acquisition was part of Kordia Group’s wider strategy to expand in cyber security, cloud and modern workplace solutions.

In 2015, the company acquired cyber security consultancy Aura Information Security for $10 million. In early 2020, its acquired Microsoft Gold partner EMRGE, formerly Emerging Technology Partners, primarily for its staff and to increase its offering in the cloud migration and consultancy space.

Most recently in May, Kordia acquired Base2 for an undisclosed sum.

“Ultimately, with these acquisitions under our belt we can work towards a new joint vision for Kordia Group; to create a secure online space in which NZ businesses can create, innovate, flourish and thrive," Rendell said.