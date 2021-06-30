Cyber security firm Defend targets Wellington with new director and office

Simon Kelly is joining the company out of the UK.

Simon Kelly (Defend) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based cyber security company Defend is manning a new Wellington office to be led by a new director, hired after a two-year search.

Simon Kelly is joining the company out of the UK as director of Wellington, leading engagement for government and enterprise for the capital region from Defend's new Featherston Street office.

"We are now on the hunt to significantly bolster our team in Wellington with a large recruitment intake underway across consulting, auditing, compliance, architecture, engineering and security operations," said Nigel Everett, Defend's CEO.

Kelly brings with him a decade of experience in consulting to the UK government with a focus on shaping and delivering complex cyber security, operations, software development and wider organisational transformation programmes.



He has a background in systems engineering and has played a role in several international programmes working with Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin, as well as the Department for Energy and Climate change, now the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Over the last ten years, Kelly's work has been focused exclusively on leading client engagements in the UK’s defence and national security sector, where he has led multimillion-pound IT projects.

“There couldn’t be a more exciting time to be working in cyber security, as we are all starting to realise just how central it needs to be to our way of operating today," Kelly said.

The days have gone when cyber security languished on IT department risk registers, he said.

"It's not just about what product, or platform your organisation is using, We now have the massive challenge of bringing it to every boardroom table, and every desk, in a completely new light.”

Last September, Defend launched its Ice managed security service, which helps users adopt, deploy and use secure Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services, global on Microsoft's marketplace.