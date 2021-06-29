Andy Prow passes the reins as RedShield appoints new CEO

Fabian Partigliani (RedShield Security) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based RedShield Security has named Fabian Partigliani as its new CEO, replacing Andy Prow from July 1.

Partigliani is charged with leading the company's efforts to expand its global footprint.

In addition to his current role on RedShield's board, co-founder Prow will continue to be involved with strategic initiatives around the globe, RedShield announced today.

“Security has emerged as a top risk priority for boards and CEOs across all sectors and industries," Partigliani said.

"In such a busy and noisy marketplace globally, customers deserve and expect solutions that deliver outcomes and measurable results, which is at the heart of the RedShield proposition."

According to his LinkedIn account, Partigliani is chairman of cereal and snackfoods exporter Smartfoods, a director of Auckland economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited and, until this month, a strategic advisor to high-tech fruit sorting equipment developer Compac.

Prow and associates own around 23 per cent of RedShield, according to Companies Office records. Private equity fund Pencarrow holds around 20 per cent.

"We have witnessed a decade of digital transformation in the last year, and a greater than ever reliance on the Internet to do business, educate our children, govern our countries, manage our health and live our digital lives," said Mike Riley, executive chairman of RedShield.

"Web application security is critical not only to the businesses and organisations that we work with directly, but extends to every person that uses them every day."

Prow said RedShield was at an inflection point of accelerated growth.

"We have customers and staff across NZ, Australia, North America, the UK and Europe, and a customer base who rely on us for protection," he said.

"Fabian’s global experience and proven leadership abilities are exactly what RedShield needs in order to take the company to the next level, and we are excited to have him join the team."

Last July, RedShield appointed former Verizon and AT&T cyber security leader James Carrigan Jr to head global sales.