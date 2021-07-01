IaaS finally goes live at northern DHBs, workloads being migrated

Northland DHBs Whangarei Hospital Credit: Google

A long running and overdue project to shift northern region district health boards (DHBs) onto infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) has finally gone into production.

Covering the the three Auckland-based DHBs (Waitemata, Auckland and Counties Manukau ) as well as Northland, the project faced significant headwinds, most notably the failure of selected IaaS provider Revera, now known as CCL, to regain key security certifications in 2019.

With that roadblock cleared in mid 2020, the project proceeded towards a June 2021 goal for go-live.

That appears to have been largely achieved according to a new report from Northland District Health Board.

Among a number of what it described as "foundational" enablers and critical business initiatives to have progressed in the third quarter of its 2021 financial year, the regional IaaS service had been established and moved into support.

"Business as usual" teams were supporting the IaaS service and workload migration had commenced, the report, which was dated 28 June, said.

"Three systems’ non-production environments were migrated in March, and wave one is proceeding to plan," the report said.

The first production environment migration was scheduled for April.

There was more good news for the DHB sector and for the northern region, including confirmation that previously-unfunded activity for network modernisation, identity management, and cyber security would receive funding from the government’s “shovel ready” fund pool.

"A business case is currently under development to establish a programme of works," the report said.

Also during the third quarter, Northland DHB reported further managed isolation and immunisation related infrastructure had been established.



The quarter saw a total of 30 projects completed with an underspend of $380,000 from approved budget of $4.4 million.

That brought the 2021 financial year to date number of projects closed to 109 with a combined underspend of $1.8 million from an approved budget of $14 million.

