Risk of old custom code drives Waikato University rollout of Oracle Cloud

Old Oracle software implementation to be replaced and extended in the cloud.

The risk posed by old bespoke code developed in-house since 1997 is one driver of an upgrade to Oracle Cloud software at the University of Waikato.

The university installed Oracle's EBS finance system in 1997 and this had since been augmented with bespoke code developed in-house.

"This bespoke code has become a significant risk in that limited people in IT know how to operate the related systems and as a result some finance processes have become dependent on key technical staff," a tender for an Oracle Cloud implementation partner released on Friday said.

"To mitigate these risks the university is embarking on a project to upgrade and migrate the current Oracle EBS finance system to the latest Oracle Cloud ERP version, replacing smaller bespoke systems with standard Oracle functionality."



The university is seeking an Oracle cloud implementation partner to guide and support the implementation of Oracle Cloud ERP and Human Capital Management (HCM).

The project includes the upgrade of the university's on-premise finance system from Oracle v12.1.3 to Oracle Cloud ERP and the upgrade of the human resources system from Ascender to Oracle Cloud HCM.

The university plans to retain Ascender as its payroll system, however.



Two parts of the project have already been completed: planning and budgeting.



The first provided the high level implementation roadmap while the second delivered integrated budgeting and planning services and processes during 2020 to support the 2021 budgeting and forecasting process.

The next phase is the implementation of Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM, guided by a global, high-level design document.

The components included in that phase are finance, including general ledger, cash management, fixed assets and accounts receivable and payable among others.

It also includes project portfolio management (PPM) including project management, contracts, costing and billing

The HCM component includes core HR, recruiting, onboarding and business process management.

Systems integration, data migration, testing and training also feature in the requirements.



Future phases, not in scope for the current tender include procurement and projects, talent management and performance management

This upgrade programme also provides the opportunity to examine and improve internal business processes, contributing to the University Strategy 2017-2021, which includes goals of “Improved operational efficiency and facilitates” and “An organisational culture focused on high performance”.

In April, the university embarked on a rebuild of its core networks with Arista Networks and trans-Tasman partner BEarena.