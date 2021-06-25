Menu
Canon A/NZ rolls out Hatch 'widget' to support its retail channel

Hatch's web extension helps shoppers find where to buy at the best price.

Rob O'Neill
Brad Gibbons (Canon NZ)

Canon has inked an A/NZ deal to roll out an "advanced widget" from omnichannel commerce provider Hatch to connect online customers with local retailers.

Amsterdam-based Hatch enables consumers to connect with big brand retailers and purchase products when and where is best for them. 

Canon's rollout enables customers to purchase from the brand’s range of consumer digital imaging products, including cameras, camera accessories and home to small business printers. 

By integrating Hatch’s referral system into its website, Canon has streamlined the digital path to purchase,  linking customers from a product page directly to the online stores of local retailers’ that have stock available.

Because local pricing of Canon’s consumer products are set at the dealer's discretion, Hatch also helps the customer to compare pricing.

Brad Gibbons, general manager consumer imaging and services at Canon NZ, said Hatch’s retail solution enabled Canon to drive competition in the market and created a mutually beneficial outcome for customers and retailers. 

“We want to ensure our consumers are being provided with the best possible value, services and experiences, and to help achieve this, we are committed to working closely with our local retailers," Gibbons said.

"Hatch helped us double our retail referral traffic from our brand site to retail partner sites in one month, indicating that New Zealand consumers and retailers are benefiting from our collaboration,” 

In 2020, New Zealand saw a 20 per cent increase in e-commerce sales, according to eCommerceDB, compared with worldwide growth of 26 per cent. 

Joris Kroese, founder and CEO of Hatch, said the partnership was expected to help accelerate sales for local retailers who stock Canon products. 

"Where-to-Buy’ enables consumers to check retailers’ online store stock availability and local store proximity through an innovative widget," he said. 

"We enable an enhanced customer experience by strengthening brand-retailer relationships.”


