PwC brings extended Palo Alto partnership to NZ

'Follow the sun' model announced last year arrives in New Zealand

Misti Landtroop (Palo Alto Networks) Credit: Supplied

PwC New Zealand and cyber security giant Palo Alto Networks are expanding their local partnership to boost PwC's managed cyber defence (MCD) service.

Palo Alto's Cortex XDR is now available to joint customers in New Zealand and across Japan and Asia Pacific.

The local move follows a global deal between the two firms announced last October.

Palo Alto has been building scale in New Zealand. The number of boots on the ground tripled over the last 18 months, managing director Misti Landtroop told Reseller News in March, as the company worked to offer a unified security platform in what has become a highly fragmented market.



The local partnership brings New Zealand and UK teams from the two firms to provide customers with an end-to-end, AI-driven, 24/7 cyber security service to minimise and prevent threats.

The "follow the sun" service model means local enterprises have access to a team of security analysts in New Zealand during the day and via the United Kingdom overnight.

“This partnership will allow organisations to redeploy their IT teams to other crucial recovery or growth-enabling initiatives while ensuring the business is protected with an automated, enterprise-grade security service delivered in-country,” said Misti Landtroop, country manager for New Zealand at Palo Alto Networks.

Several international clients primarily based in Europe and the U.S. will also be supported by PwC teams across Wellington, Auckland and Edinburgh in the UK using Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR.

MCD brings together PwC’s global threat intelligence, incident response expertise and advisory services with Palo Alto's fully integrated detection and response platform.

“With cyber security skills at a premium, it means organisations can benefit from 24/7 protection without the hardware investment and challenge of sourcing talent to run this operation," Landtroop said.

Julian Bruce-Miller, director of cyber at PwC said the MCD service enabled customers’ in-house security teams to significantly reduce the time taken to detect and respond to attacks down to minutes.

"It also reduces manual day-to-day operational workloads for their security teams by up to 90 per cent, allowing them to focus on the events that really matter," he said.