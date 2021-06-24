LivePerson taps Adobe exec Ian Kinsella to lead Asia Pacific

Ian Kinsella (LivePerson) Credit: LivePerson

Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) software vendor LivePerson has named former Adobe Asia Pacific (APAC) digital experience business head of growth Ian Kinsella as its new regional boss.

Based in New York City, LivePerson provides an AI-powered conversational cloud platform. The company claims to have more than 18,000 customers around the world, which it services via a range of channels, including reseller partners, solution providers and business process outsourcing providers.

LivePerson partners with many of the APAC region's top brands — including world-class mobile operators, insurers, banking and financial services institutions, retailers, and more — to provide AI-powered marketing, sales and care experiences to their customers.

Kinsella comes to his new role of APAC senior vice president for the vendor after more than three years with Adobe, where he held multiple roles, including head of commerce sales for Asia Pacific and Japan. Kinsella came to Adobe through its acquisition of the e-commerce platform Magento, where he led the APAC business.

Previously, he served as vice president at SAP, leading the customer experience and commerce business in APAC and managing a portfolio of sales, service, marketing, and e-commerce solutions.

He has also spent more than a decade as an entrepreneur, bootstrapping start-ups in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, and has lived in the region for over 20 years. Currently based in Sydney, Australia, Kinsella has also done time with the likes of ServiceSource and Oracle.

Kinsella has been tasked with leading and accelerating LivePerson’s growth across APAC, overseeing the company’s sales and customer success organisation in the region while also expanding the company's go-to-market strategy, as well as its team of sales and customer success experts.

"I'm thrilled to join LivePerson at this critical moment,” Kinsella said. “Now that APAC consumers use mobile devices as their primary tool to connect with brands, we see a massive opportunity to help more of the region's top brands offer and scale AI-powered conversations on their preferred channels, from WeChat to LINE, WhatsApp, and in-app messaging.”

According to Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, with billions of mobile users, the Asia Pacific region offers “incredible” opportunities for LivePerson.

“Bringing Ian on board catalyses our APAC operation to partner with even more of the region's signature brands to deliver our global vision for conversational AI's transformation of commerce and care. I'm excited to welcome him to our executive team," he said.