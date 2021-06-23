Menu
New Vector digital chief to maintain momentum with AWS

New Vector digital chief to maintain momentum with AWS

Vector Technology Services targets cyber security market.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Auckland-based electricity and gas distributor Vector has appointed Shailesh Manga as chief digital officer, charged with ensuring momentum with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is maintained. 

Vector has been working with AWS for several years to develop what it called a new energy platform (NEP).

The two companies have a multi-year alliance to change how energy is managed, delivered and consumed.

“Our vision is for the NEP to transform the energy industry by using data to inform innovation and product development," Vector Group CEO Simon Mackenzie said.

Manga, who has been with Vector since 2018 in the role of group manager, digital transformation, was appointed following the resignation of Nikhil Ravishankar, who is going to Air New Zealand.

Shailesh Manga (Vector)Credit: Supplied
Shailesh Manga (Vector)

Mackenzie said Shailesh’s appointment demonstrated the depth of talent in the digital team.

“Smart use of technology and digitisation are key enablers of Vector’s strategy to transform the energy sector," he said. 

"Shailesh has been a champion of our strategy and his appointment as CDO will see Vector continue to accelerate progress."

Mackenzie said Vector had ambitious work plans such as its strategic alliance with AWS and growing Vector Technology Services (VTS). 

"Shailesh will keep up the momentum on these and other projects and I look forward to his contribution to my executive team," he said.

Vector established VTS during its 2020 financial year. A restructure saw several digital assets moved to the new entity.

"Beyond creating another revenue stream for the group, taking these proprietary solutions to market will support other infrastructure companies on a similar digital transformation," Vector's annual report said.

"The review found that such activities can be more effectively and transparently achieved through a new subsidiary company with its own incentives and leadership."

VTS will focus at first on Vector's cyber security capability, developed by Vector’s own cyber experts with input from global partners. 

"We will also take to market our distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), the system co-developed with our partner, mPrest."

In future, Vector said it would look to add to its catalogue of services, working alongside partners.

Manga started his career as a physicist and has worked with leading technology companies globally as well as two successful start-ups.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags energyelectricityUtilitiesAWSVector

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 