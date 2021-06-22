Menu
HPE picks up ML model training pace with Determined AI buy

HPE picks up ML model training pace with Determined AI buy

It is hoped the additional capabilities offered by Determined AI’s tech will help enable ML engineers to easily implement and train machine learning models.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Justin Hotard (HPE)

Justin Hotard (HPE)

Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is set to bolster its high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) stack with machine learning (ML) model training tech from Determined AI, which it has acquired. 

Determined AI is a San Francisco-based start-up that provides a software stack to train AI models faster, at any scale, using its open source ML platform. 

Founded in 2017 by Neil Conway, Evan Sparks and Ameet Talwalkar, the start-up launched its open-source platform in 2020 and has quickly emerged as a leading player in the evolving ML software ecosystem.  

Its solution has been adopted by enterprises across a wide range of industries, such as biopharmaceuticals, autonomous vehicles, defence contracting and manufacturing. 

Now that HPE has bought the company for an undisclosed sum, the tech giant plans to combine Determined AI’s software solution with its own existing AI and high performance computing offerings.  

It is hoped the additional capabilities offered by Determined AI’s tech will help enable ML engineers to easily implement and train machine learning models to provide faster and more accurate insights from their data in almost every industry.   

“As we enter the ‘age of insight’, our customers recognise the need to add machine learning to deliver better and faster answers from their data,” said Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, HPC and mission critical solutions (MCS), HPE.  

“AI-powered technologies will play an increasingly critical role in turning data into readily available, actionable information to fuel this new era. Determined AI’s unique open source platform allows ML engineers to build models faster and deliver business value sooner without having to worry about the underlying infrastructure.  

“I am pleased to welcome the world-class Determined AI team, who share our vision to make AI more accessible for our customers and users, into the HPE family,” he added. 

According to Determined AI’s founders, the acquisition represents a “massive accelerant” for the company’s self-proclaimed mission to empower users to efficiently build cutting-edge AI applications.  

“HPE shares our vision that driving an open standard for AI software infrastructure is the fastest way for the industry to realise the potential of AI,” the founders said in a blog post. “Consequently, HPE is committed to investing in and rapidly growing the Determined Training Platform as an open source project.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HPE

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 