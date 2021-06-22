Nexion teams with IBM to launch hybrid cloud services in New Zealand

Paul Glass (Nexion) Credit: Supplied

Australia-listed Nexion is launching hybrid cloud solutions in New Zealand through a partnership with IBM Global Technology Services from the middle of next month.

Nexion told investors on 22 June that the agreement with IBM and another recently announced – with Aryakato to build an SD-WAN network node in Auckland – helped underpin the company’s growth plan to develop globally connected hybrid cloud and SD-WAN solutions.

Perth-based Nexion, which was founded in 2017, listed on the ASX in February after the company lodged a prospectus in November last year planning for a $22.3 million market capitalisation.

Offering 40 million shares at A$0.20 each it successfully raised A$8 million.

“We are very excited to be expanding our commercial relationship with IBM so shortly after signing our multi-million dollar contract with IBM in Western Australia in February," said Nexion Group CEO and co-founder Paul Glass.

Nexion looked forward to extending the partnership and solution offering into New Zealand, he said, and was hopeful of further similar arrangements.

"This partnership continues to underpin our global growth strategy based on key partnerships and to have a company of IBM’s calibre select Nexion as a global technology services tier one partner is testament to a strong alignment," Glass said.

The company said it would deploy a hybrid cloud solution aligned with its current offerings in Australia including hybrid cloud, enterprise networks, security, global SD-WAN, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), enterprise consulting and solution design.

IBM will provide Nexion’s New Zealand enterprise clients with design and scalable hybrid cloud solutions along with artificial intelligence, automation and security services.