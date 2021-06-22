Menu
Nexion teams with IBM to launch hybrid cloud services in New Zealand

Nexion teams with IBM to launch hybrid cloud services in New Zealand

Newly-listed Nexion targets Kiwi enterprises in regional expansion.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Paul Glass (Nexion)

Paul Glass (Nexion)

Credit: Supplied

Australia-listed Nexion is launching hybrid cloud solutions in New Zealand through a partnership with IBM Global Technology Services from the middle of next month.

Nexion told investors on 22 June that the agreement with IBM and another recently announced – with Aryakato to build an SD-WAN network node in Auckland – helped underpin the company’s growth plan to develop globally connected hybrid cloud and SD-WAN solutions. 

Perth-based Nexion, which was founded in 2017, listed on the ASX in February after the company lodged a prospectus in November last year planning for a $22.3 million market capitalisation. 

Offering 40 million shares at A$0.20 each it successfully raised A$8 million. 

“We are very excited to be expanding our commercial relationship with IBM so shortly after signing our multi-million dollar contract with IBM in Western Australia in February," said Nexion Group CEO and co-founder Paul Glass. 

Nexion looked forward to extending the partnership and solution offering into New Zealand, he said, and was hopeful of further similar arrangements.

"This partnership continues to underpin our global growth strategy based on key partnerships and to have a company of IBM’s calibre select Nexion as a global technology services tier one partner is testament to a strong alignment," Glass said.

The company said it would deploy a hybrid cloud solution aligned with its current offerings in Australia including hybrid cloud, enterprise networks, security, global SD-WAN, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), enterprise consulting and solution design.

IBM will provide Nexion’s New Zealand enterprise clients with design and scalable hybrid cloud solutions along with artificial intelligence, automation and security services.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Nexionhybrid cloudsd wanCloudIBMAryakato

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 