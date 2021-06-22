Aruba looks within for new A/NZ channel lead

The role of channel sales manager for Aruba in A/NZ was previously held by Deke Rayner-Harvey.

Tristan Rajah (Aruba) Credit: Aruba

Networking vendor Aruba has named one of its own longtime veterans as its new channel boss for Australia and New Zealand, with former mid-market sales manager Tristan Rajah taking the reins as the company's new channel leader for South Pacific.

Rajah first joined Aruba in 2010 as a graduate before moving into sales and territory development positions. In his most recent role within the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) subsidiary, he led the Aruba sales team to build a strong business pipeline, according to the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Tristan as our local channel leader,” said Pat Devlin, Aruba South Pacific director. “Tristan has been a longtime member of the Aruba family and has demonstrated expertise in every role throughout his career with us.

“I love the fact that Aruba is one of those rare places where people can come and grow a career, and Tristan is a great example of this.

“Having moved from strength to strength, I am confident Tristan will thrive in his new position. Most importantly, I am looking forward to the energy, engagement and enthusiasm he will bring to our partner community,” he added.

Based out of Aruba’s Sydney office, Rajah, whose new role is effective immediately, will spearhead the channel business for Aruba in Australia and New Zealand, reporting directly to Devlin.

Previously, Deke Rayner-Harvey held the role of channel sales manager for Aruba in A/NZ. In May, he transitioned from this position, joining Aruba’s parent company as commercial and mid-market sales manager of storage.

“We congratulate Deke on his new position and are delighted he remains part of the HPE family,” Devlin said. “Deke’s contribution to Aruba over the past five years as SMB [small- to medium-sized business] and channel sales manager is unparalleled and we wish him every success in his new role.”

Now, it is Rajah who has been charged with leading Aruba’s channel strategy in the local market, with a focus on delivering greater value to Aruba partners and end users, as well as continuing to grow the local channel community.

“I am very proud and excited to begin this next chapter with Aruba,” he said. “Over the past decade, I have had the chance to work alongside some of our industry’s best minds across our partner and customer community.”

“I look forward to hitting the ground running, speaking with new and existing partners on how we can make business easier for them, as well as broadening the resources and solutions on offer to our partners,” Rajah added.