ICT consumables part of new, $62M govt contract targeting waste reduction

A new all-of-government office supplies contract goes live on 18 July, supporting the government’s "broader outcomes" through reducing emissions and waste.

The contract, which includes ICT consumables, is aimed at designing waste out of the system.

Suppliers have committed to reducing the waste associated with their products by favouring recyclable and compostable materials, and supporting a shift to circular economy through product stewardship schemes.

The new contract features a wider supply chain to support local businesses, NZ Government Procurement said.

It also includes a refreshed, consolidated catalogue across seven categories, focusing on low-waste, sustainable products and delivering social and environmental outcomes.

The wider range of suppliers provided more choice and competitive pricing, lowering the total costs to participating agencies.

The move comes after the government declared four product categories as prioritised for product stewardship schemes last year: tyres, electronic waste, plastic packaging and agrichemicals and their containers, and refrigerants.

“Today’s announcement represents a real turning point in how New Zealand manages the products that move through our economy” said Hannah Blumhardt, coordinator of the New Zealand Product Stewardship Council at the time.

The announcement meant product stewardship schemes had to be developed for each of the declared priority products, putting greater responsibility on those who make and use products to reduce waste and environmental harm.

In addition to ICT consumables, the new panel offers products covering stationery, cleaning, hygiene and washroom consumables, educational supplies, health and safety products, and milk and milk alternatives.

Panelists are Alsco NZ Limited, Burns & Ferrall, NXP Limited, NZ Safety Blackwoods, OfficeMax NZ, Pacific Hygiene, Play’n’Learn, Qizzle and The Warehouse Group.



The low waste key office supplies category makes up around 80 per cent of the most purchased products acquired through the solution and the aim is for all products within that category to be low-waste by 2025.



Over a thousand agencies participate in this contract, with a total annual spend of $62 million.

The initial contract is for three years, with two rights of renewal, each for two years.