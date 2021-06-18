Menu
Lucidity teams with Nulia Works to realise modern workplace benefits

Lucidity teams with Nulia Works to realise modern workplace benefits

A SaaS platform helps users and employers get the most out of their new tools.

Andrew Morpeth (Lucidity)

Andrew Morpeth (Lucidity)

Credit: Supplied

Nulia has inked a partnership with New Zealand modern workplace specialist Lucidity to distribute its Nulia Works solution to customers in New Zealand and Australia.

The deal will enable Auckland-based Lucidity to offer a bundle of Microsoft 365 with Nulia Works, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that supports continuous measurement, personalisation and engagement to drive digital skills development and usage. 

Oregon-based Nulia Works personalises skills development, guiding users with data-driven insights and measuring their success by what they do in the natural flow of work, enabling users to continuously attain, maintain and use digital skills. 

“Our teams saw the challenge in our customer base in adopting the new modern ways of working and Nulia solved those problems elegantly, efficiently and quickly to unlock and enable the value of the digital investments being made,” said Lucidity’s director and head of professional services Andrew Morpeth.

Nulia was key to accelerating the time to value for staff in quickly enabling the adoption of new ways of working, said Morpeth, who rejoined the company in February.

“As the first of its kind, platform-based solution that provides personalised guidance to end users, Nulia Works will empower Lucidity’s customers to better unlock the value of their digital tools," said Nulia Solutions VP and GM Jon Kubu.  

In addition, the look, feel, and user experience of the Nulia Works for Teams app has been integrated into the web app in version 2.0 of Nulia Works.

Lucidity is a Microsoft gold partner that specialise in modern workplace, Azure and virtual desktop solutions. 


