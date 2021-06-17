NCS commits $10M in enterprise AI apps drive, partners with C3 AI

Solutions will also be deployed across Singtel, Optus and other affiliated telco networks

Ng Kuo Pin (NCS) Credit: NCS

NCS has partnered with C3 AI to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to customers across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, backed by an investment of up to S$10 million to enhance enterprise-grade application offerings.

Headquartered in the US, C3 AI goes to market as an end-to-end platform capable of developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI applications, spanning software-as-a-service (SaaS) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions.

As part of the alliance, the vendor’s offerings will also be deployed across Singtel, Optus and other affiliated telecommunications networks, spanning multiple industries such as telecommunications, government, financial services and transportation among others.

“Our partnership with C3 AI reaffirms NCS’ commitment to build a strong digital partner ecosystem that provides our clients access to world-leading technologies and enterprise solutions,” said Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS.

“We believe that the wave of enterprise-grade AI solutions has arrived and are excited to work with our clients to build the next generation of digital applications with enterprise AI embedded. We look forward to playing our part to unleash the transformative power of enterprise AI across governments and enterprises in Asia Pacific.”

According to Kuo Pin, NCS will leverage “deep domain experience and technology expertise” in serving governments and businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, investing up to S$10 million to develop and deploy enterprise AI applications created on the C3 AI Suite.

To further capitalise, both parties will also establish a Centre of Excellence to jointly explore new solutions designed to “accelerate the adoption” of enterprise AI, in addition to developing custom-built offerings across Asia Pacific.

“Our Centre of Excellence will bring together experts from C3 AI and NCS to carefully study and respond to the specific needs of organisations and industries in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand,” added Gene Reznik, general manager of Industries and Alliances at C3 AI. “This will allow us to better serve customers and provide them with the enterprise AI solutions they require to achieve their digital transformation objectives.”

From a technology standpoint, C3 AI holds strategic partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Intel and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, supported by an expanding ecosystem of global, regional and national system integrators.

“Singtel and NCS are clear leaders in the deployment and implementation of telecommunication and cloud solutions, and we are incredibly excited to be joining forces with such a respected and forward-looking partner,” said Thomas M. Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI. “NCS’ focus on digital transformation will help drive enterprise AI in Asia-Pacific, especially in the telecommunications industry, on a massive scale."