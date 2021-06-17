Global award: Datacom platform delivers as critical Victoria government agency shifts to AWS

Demonstrated a 65 per cent reduction in cost to operate to create a self-funding project

The migration of Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning (DELWP) has seen Datacom crowned a global Amazon Web Services public sector partner award winner.

As reported yesterday, Datacom and Australia-based Kablamo led the charge at the awards for the A/NZ region, with Kablamo winning a gong for the most innovative AI and ML solution.

Datacom won for its data-led migration solution that enabled customers, such as DELWP, to get the most from their data migrated to the cloud.

At DELWP, Datacom looked at the agency's strategy, supporting IT plan, and current state architecture and demonstrated a 65 per cent reduction in cost to operate to create a self-funding project.

DELWP was formed in 2015 to bring together Victoria’s climate change, energy, environment, water, forests, planning, and emergency management functions into a single department to maximise connections between the environment, community, industry and economy.

Early in 2020, the department wanted to strengthen the resiliency of its infrastructure and existing applications that formed part of the state’s emergency infrastructure.

Datacom established a cross-functional migration team working collaboratively across the project, including project management, cloud consultants, DevOps engineers and developers.



The global awards recognise leaders in the channel playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS cloud technology.

"We're excited to win this AWS partner award, particularly alongside Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning who accelerated their digital transformation and recognised 60 per cent savings by migrating to AWS,” said Datacom Australia managing director Alexandra Coates.

Datacom worked to assess the existing DELWP environment and recommended an approach, foundation and governance model to accelerate the desired outcomes.

"Together we have improved service availability for the Department’s critical infrastructure and reduced the cost of services whilst doing so,” said Joe Serra DELWP director of ICT delivery information services.



AWS technologies used included infrastructure as code, which provides the ability to automate the creation of environments and develop a self-service vending model for infrastructure.

The adoption of Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) provided a multi-site database service capability that vastly reduced administrative overhead while providing automated recovery capabilities to reduce downtime of database services.

DELWP has seen a 60 to 65 per cent reduction in cost to operate services, using platform as a service (PaaS) and modern information management services and gained multi-site disaster recovery capabilities.

Oracle Database cost reductions achieved through the use of right sizing, right pricing, and cost optimisation have also been realised.

Zero-trust security and improved remote access for users also feature.

"Every year we are impressed by how our partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success and this year is no different," said Sandy Carter, vice president of worldwide public sector partners and programs, AWS.

of worldwide public sector partners and programs, AWS.

“The 2021 AWS public sector partner award winners display a sincere commitment to impact the lives of our customers around the globe."

A total of 21 awards were handed out to global partners across a wide range of categories.



