SHI International expands into A/NZ with Sydney office

Streamlines its ability to support customers in the region without import and export restrictions.

Thai Lee (SHI International) Credit: SHI International

US-headquartered managed service provider (MSP) SHI International has expanded into Australia and New Zealand with an office in Sydney to provide local support in the region.



According to the provider, the new location will streamline SHI’s ability to support customers in A/NZ without import and export restrictions.

“SHI’s ability to exceed client expectations has allowed the company to develop deep customer relationships and accelerate growth in Australia and New Zealand in recent years,” said Thai Lee, president and CEO of SHI.

“We made the decision to put our talented employees on the ground to more directly engage customers as they plan and execute their technology strategy in support of their business goals.”

The new Sydney office joins existing locations in Asia Pacific, located in Hong Kong and Singapore, and follows more than 20 years of experience across the APAC region.

“SHI has had a presence in the Asia Pacific region for over 20 years, largely in support of the local efforts of our multinational customers,” said Celeste Lee, SHI’s senior VP of international and global programs.

“By fortifying that presence and moving even closer to existing and new customers in Australia and New Zealand, we are excited to improve our local capabilities and unlock value while assisting customer select, deploy and manage their technology needs.”

In addition to its APAC presence, SHI also has offices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and France, with 30 locations in total.