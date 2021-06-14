Nel Botha joins Fusion5, reuniting the Cortell NZ team

Nel Botha (Fusion5) Credit: Fusion5

Nel Botha, a co-founder of corporate performance management (CPM) specialist Cortell New Zealand, has joined IT services provider Fusion5, which now owns his old business.

IBM TM1 and Cognos specialist Cortell was founded in 1998, rebranded as Mindfull in 2014 and then acquired by Fusion5 last October.

Botha left Mindfull after 15 years to work as an independent director for a range of IT sector organisations and as practice manager for Lower Hutt-based HR and planning software consultancy PlanPro Insight. The acquisition of Mindfull established Fusion5’s new pillar as, it says, the largest specialist CPM practice in New Zealand.

Botha takes up the role of CPM solution architect and will join Fusion5 early next month. Cortell has a rather convoluted history, being founded in New Zealand, expanded into Australia and then split into two separate businesses.

Matthew Hill, who joined Cortell in New Zealand in 1999, now operates the Australian business. Still under the Cortell brand over there, it launched into New Zealand last January under the CorPlan moniker.

“The seamless integration of the Mindfull consultancy into Fusion5 and leveraging this to expand the breadth of their offering to their customers and their ability to attract an influx of top local and international talent into the team, is impressive," Botha said. "I’m excited to return to what I love.”

Ben Schofield, general manager CPM and data management at Fusion5, said when he joined Cortell in 2013, Botha had a genuine impact on his career.

"Having Nel return to our team, bringing the highest level of technical accreditation in Cognos TM1, as well as close to two decades of experience in delivering enterprise-class budgeting and forecasting solutions, will only strengthen our team and offerings in the CPM market, ” he said.

In February, New Zealand private equity firm Waterman Private Capital bought a controlling 55 per cent stake in Fusion5.

"Waterman’s investment in Fusion5 strengthens our position in the market, and enables us to grow more quickly, take advantage of high growth opportunities and provide an even more comprehensive range of solutions and services to our customers," said Fusion5 CEO Rebecca Tohill at the time.