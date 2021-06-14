Menu
Kiwi Property pursues transformation under new GM of digital

$1.9 billion group appoints Air New Zealand and Westpac veteran.

Kiwi Property has today appointed Angela Henderson to the newly created role of general manager of digital to lead the property group's digital transformation.

Henderson brings more than a decade of experience leading technology teams at businesses including Air New Zealand and Westpac to NZX-listed Kiwi Property. At Air New Zealand, Henderson was general manager of digital strategy and transformation while at Westpac she led the enterprise portfolio management office, including delivering a new agile practice.

Clive Mackenzie, Kiwi Property CEO, said the company, which has a market capitalisation of approaching $1.9 billion, expected digital to deliver growth and competitive differentiation in the years ahead.

“Technological innovation is set to play a key role in unlocking seamless experiences for our customers and tenants," he said. "As we continue on our journey to create connected mixed-use communities, the role of digital has never been more important.”

The company's annual report said it was still early in its digital journey but investing because it saw the potential to provide tenants with data to make better decisions, optimise their footprints and respond more quickly to new trends.

"As our mixed-use communities continue to develop and evolve, digital will ultimately play a key role in delivering connected customer experiences and ensuring a frictionless user journey for those working, playing or even staying at our assets," it said.

Henderson's appointment would help ensure Kiwi Property remained at the front of the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Mackenzie said.

Kiwi Property owns and manages a significant real estate portfolio, comprising some of New Zealand’s best mixed-use, retail and office buildings.

The business recently reported net profit after tax of $196.5 million for the year to 31 March 2021, up $383.2 million on the year before, mainly due to growth in the value of its investment properties.

The company’s portfolio, which includes the Sylvia Park and Lynnmall shopping centres in Auckland and The Base in Hamilton, was valued at $3.3 billion at the time.

The cost of asset lockdowns and the associated rent relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a 7.1 per cent reduction in net rental income, which decreased to $173.6 million for the year. Operating profit before tax was similarly affected, declining 10.3 per cent to $116.3 million.


