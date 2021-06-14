Menu
Oracle offers Java management service

Oracle offers Java management service

Enterprise installations can be monitored for compliance, performance, and security.

Oracle has introduced an enterprise service to help manage Java runtimes and applications, either on-premises or on any cloud.

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) native service, called Java Management Service (JMS), became generally available on June 9. Bearing the same acronym as Java Message Service and included as a feature for Oracle Java Standard Edition customers, the management service offers a “single pane of glass” to manage Java deployments across the enterprise, handling issues such as:

  • Determining which Java versions are installed in an environment and which versions are running in development and production
  • Tracking Java Development Kit distributions being used
  • Flagging unauthorised Java applications in use
  • Tracking whether installed Java versions are up to date as well as the latest security patches

