Consumption rebates drive new Commvault MSP program

New arm to Partner Advantage Program offers comes in response to the “clear market direction” of consumption-based solutions.

John Tavares (Commvault) Credit: Commvault

Commvault has launched a new partner program targeted squarely at managed service providers (MSPs) and their distributors, bringing them bigger rebates for volume deals and software consumption.

The data protection software developer has extended its Partner Advantage Program to provide offerings dedicated solely to MSPs and aggregators in response to the “clear market direction” towards consumption-based solutions.

The new program will come with two tiers: MarketBuilder MSPs and Premier MSPs. The majority of partners will enter as Premier MSPs, but will have the chance to become MarketBuilders by meeting revenue targets and completing required training, certifications and accreditations.

The program’s remuneration will feature consumption incentives for MarketBuilder MSP, which will reward partners for driving consumption on the software they purchase once they cross certain thresholds. The rebate will be a fixed dollar per stock-keeping unit (sku), and can be as high as 4 per cent.

There will also be volume discounts for top-tier MSPs who buy directly from Commvault and for aggregators.

“The benefit levels align to the program tiers, so the more the partner grows with Commvault, the greater the rewards,” a Commvault spokesperson said. “Partners will have access to resources that help them market their offerings and margin support through the right discounting structure."

New training modules will also come under the new program. These include the Commvault Professional certification; MSP Solutions Training; MSP Operations Staff Training and Core Enablement for MSP.

Partners will meanwhile have the choice to either use pay-as-you-go options for software licensing or more long-term purchases with higher discounts.

“This is the latest iteration of the Partner Advantage Program, we are taking it to the next level and investing in new GTM [go-to-market] and technical enablement initiatives designed to further energise our partners, specifically MSPs and aggregators,” said John Tavares, vice president of global channel and alliances

"The enhancements to our MSP and Aggregator programs help our partners achieve these goals, meet challenges head-on, and future-proof their business.

"Our solutions are industry-leading and we provide the tools, benefits, experience, and support that enable partners to help their customers safely protect and manage their data in any environment: on-prem, cloud, or SaaS."