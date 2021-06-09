$1.4B Dunedin hospital project scopes a 'paper light' digital future

Conceptual software is not being sought, rather existing solutions.

A new Dunedin Hospital concept drawing Credit: Supplied

New Zealand’s first paper-light "next generation smart digital hospital", to be built in Dunedin, is inviting ICT vendors to help it explore new health frontiers.

The Southern District Health Board (SDHB) is designing for a future where healthcare is more convenient and accessible, hospital stays are shorter and more comfortable, and equitable health outcomes are achieved.

"An empowering new healthcare system is envisioned, providing greater connectivity between patients and clinicians, enhanced flexibility for patients, more use of telehealth services, and a hospital that will feature automated check-in, intuitive wayfinding, and state of the art technology," a request for information released this week said.

The government endorsed a business case for the construction of a new, 421-bed, $1.4 billion hospital campus in Dunedin’s city centre that defined digital as a "key dependency".

Concept designs were released late last year and the government voted an extra $127 million towards construction and $8.9 million for extra land costs in the May Budget.

The new healthcare system will be "highly mobile and paper light", with resilient and accessible systems that make efficient use of time, encourage interaction and are adaptable to future models of care.

SDHB said it had an ambitious goal to receive level 6 accreditation from the international HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) best practice benchmarking system.

"The digital solutions will make a positive difference well beyond the new hospital walls," the DHB said.

SDHB is responsible for a geographical area the size of Scotland with rural hospitals and satellite services that provide care to the 341,310 residents and employing nearly 5000 staff.

"Listening sessions" with patients, staff and community stakeholders had been held to inform the digital blueprint.

SDHB said it was committed to early market engagement and working meaningfully with providers to encourage innovative and agile solutions that best meet the needs of our community.

In parallel to the commissioning of the new hospital, SDHB is undertaking a digital transformation of its own to increase the digital maturity of the organisation and improve the way in which patient care is provided.

This includes a new digital environment foundation to provide secure, sustainable and scalable digital environments as well as new solutions and systems to deliver improved data insights.

A blueprint has been prepared to define the target state which will be in place for the opening of the new hospital.

SDHB has completed an indicative business case for a significant investment in a programme of digital infrastructure and solutions.

This is awaiting approval so the programme can move into its establishment phase and the preparation of the detailed business case aligned with construction.

The new request for information is intended to support this establishment stage, providing Southern DHB with the market information required to develop a robust procurement plan.

Target components, with the emphasis on existing technologies and systems, include patient support solutions, consumer engagement solutions, care delivery systems, an integration platform and data analytics/business intelligence.

SDHB said it was not seeking information on "conceptual software" that is yet to be deployed nor, at this time, on digital infrastructure.



However, a separate tender was issued last week for a team to design, manage, implement, and assure the digital infrastructure and digital facility systems for the hospital project.

The successful respondent to that tender will be engaged to complete digital architecture and design, delivery management and assurance.



The hospital project is being managed by the Ministry of Health to be delivered on behalf of the SDHB.