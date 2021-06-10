Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Xcode Cloud allows Apple developers to build apps and run automated tests in parallel in the cloud, directly from Xcode.

Credit: Apple

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud.

With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development processes or use built-in workflows to get started and then customise as the process evolves. When a change is committed to code, Xcode Cloud can automatically build the app and alert developers if any issues are introduced, potentially saving time in finding bugs. Automated tests are run in parallel to save time. When an app passes all of its tests, Xcode Cloud can automatically distribute the app both to testers on the development team and to external beta testers with TestFlight.

Xcode Cloud can be set up to test one or two device types for a quick check on a project's health. A range of device configurations can be tested as well. Results of builds and tests, as well as feedback on crashes, are presented within Xcode itself. For security, source code is used only in a temporary build environment, with Xcode Cloud storing only the products of a build.

Xcode Cloud is now in a limited beta stage, with beta access to be expanded throughout the summer and fall. Developers can sign up for the beta program at developer.apple.com. General availability is planned for 2022.