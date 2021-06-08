Menu
Nutanix launches new service provider program

Expands delivery of hybrid and multicloud solutions.

Christian Alvarez (Nutanix)

Nutanix has launched a new partner program dedicated entirely to service providers working in the hybrid and multicloud space. 

The hyperconverged infrastructure solutions vendor has rolled out its Elevate Service Provider Program to managed and cloud service providers globally. 

According to Nutanix, the program is designed to improve providers’ margins by “addressing the lock-in and minimum commitment requirements”. 

Components include simplified pricing options and no minimum commitment levels or mandatory product purchases. 

To onboard partners to the program, the vendor is offering training, certification and Nutanix software licences, which can be used at customer sites, in service providers' own environments or on Nutanix clusters running in a public cloud environment. 

As well as cloud services, the program also extends to desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), database-as-a-service (DBaaS) and more.  

“As the demand for managed and cloud services surges, service providers are uniquely positioned to assist an organisation’s growth, optimisation initiatives, and digital transformation needs,” said Christian Alvarez, SVP of worldwide channels at Nutanix.  

“Through the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, we are rewarding our partners’ commitment in delivering high value IT cloud service offerings and helping them maximise profitability and increase their revenue growth potential through premium offerings.” 

The launch follows Nutanix’s move to bring together its various partner programs into a single integrated architecture, creating the encompassing Elevate Partner Program. 

Aimed at simplifying engagement for Nutanix’s entire partner ecosystem, the original Elevate program brought in value-added resellers (VARs) and value-added distributors (VADs), telcos, hyperscalers, independent software, hardware and platform vendors, global systems integrators and services delivery partners under a single, global platform. 

The move also follows the appointment of Australian IT veteran David Gage as channel chief for Australia and New Zealand, putting him at the forefront of the new programs' rollouts. 


