Acer NZ sales rise, while Insight Enterprises revenue falls

Booming PC demand drives Acer New Zealand's sales, but costs rise too.

Credit: Supplied

Like many of its peers in the computer hardware market, Acer Computer NZ saw demand for its products surge during 2020.

The company's financial statements for the year to the end of December 2020 show sales lifted from $45 million to $52.1 million, however, gross and net profit after tax both fell.

Higher cost of goods sold lowered gross profit from $3.6 million to $3.2 million. While profit before tax lifted to $539,574 from $491,074, a higher tax bill saw net profit fall slightly to $302,664.

Acer NZ's Taiwan-based parent was the victim of a high-profile ransomware attack in March after which the attackers demanded a US$50 million ransom.

A note to the New Zealand company's accounts says Acer headquarters immediately initiated security and precautionary measures.

"There has been no business nor financial impact to the company as a result of the cyber attack," the note said. "All systems have recovered as of the date of issuance of the financial statements."

Meanwhile, software and hardware reseller Insight Enterprises NZ also reported its results for the same period.

Revenue declined a shade from a bumper $24.9 million in 2019 to $23.3 million while net profit fell within a rounding error to $1.9 million.

Software revenue was $14.7 million, hardware was $1.2 million and services were $7.4 million.

Auckland Council is a major customer of the reseller, spending $4.7 million with Insight in the six months to 31 December 2020. 

In the full year before that the council spent $7.1 million, making Insight the fourth largest ICT supplier to the council behind Revera, SAP and The Laptop Company.

Insight Enterprises is a US company based in Tempe, Arizona.


