The Instillery acquires privacy consultancy firm TwoBlackLabs

TwoBlackLabs provides specialist privacy consultancy services to organisations in New Zealand and further afield.

Mike Jenkins (The Instillery) Credit: The Instillery

The Instillery has acquired Wellington-based privacy consultancy firm TwoBlackLabs in a move aimed at meeting the growing demand for privacy services in the local market.

Launched in 2017, TwoBlackLabs provides specialist privacy consultancy services to organisations in New Zealand and further afield.

The company’s services are designed to leverage privacy by design principles, translating the various regulations and requirements in a given market into deliverable, pragmatic, business solutions underpinned by its customers’ own relevant strategies and policies.

“At TwoBlackLabs, we focus on the operational and risk disciplines required to implement privacy practices within an organisation aligned to the required legislation” said Caroline Carver, TwoBlackLabs founder and principal consultant.

To provide its services, TwoBlackLabs has partnered with some of the world’s leading privacy organisations, including the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), OneTrust and DataGuidance.

According to Mike Jenkins, The Instillery founder and CEO, the acquisition is being made, in part, due to rising demand in the privacy space.

“Since the launch of our Security Intelligence division, we’ve seen increasing demand from customers who require privacy services and in a similar manner, that is, by design and to enable them to go faster,” Jenkins said.

The Instillery launched its cyber security division in November last year, aiming to consolidate the company’s cyber resources and build on them to create a dedicated business focusing on its expanding security play in the fast-growing segment.

The division combines a best-of-breed ecosystem of The Instillery’s strategic partners, including Zscaler, CrowdStrike, DarkTrace, LogRhythm, Microsoft and Tenable, overlaid with a 24/7, enterprise-grade security operations centre (SOC).

Clearly, security and privacy are becoming big ticket items for The Instillery.

Indeed, the acquisition follows changes to the Privacy Act in 2020 and recent, high-profile breaches in the local market and further afield that have highlighted the importance of protecting personal data as businesses undertake digital transformation programmes.

“We believe that our acquisition of TwoBlackLabs allows us to offer the best of both worlds,” Jenkins said.

TwoBlackLabs will continue to operate independently under the TwoBlackLabs brand following the completion of the acquisition.

As part of the acquisition, TwoBlackLabs director Mark Carver will be appointed to also lead The Instillery’s Security Intelligence division.

The announcement continues The Instillery’s growth strategy, with the company previously citing merger and acquisition (M&A) activity as a strategy for servicing accelerated customer demand.