CCL inducts former Datacom cloud lead into its senior team

Sanders formally joins CCL after 11 years with Datacom, most recently as general manager – platform operations A/NZ, Datacom Cloud.

Donna Sanders (CCL) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned IT services provider CCL has appointed Donna Sanders to the newly-created position of director information security and operations.

Sanders formally joins CCL after 11 years with Datacom, most recently as general manager – platform operations A/NZ, Datacom Cloud.

She also played a key role in the provision of cloud services to government and held business unit management and technical services roles across the group during her tenure.

She was appointed to the position in CCL's senior leadership team following a short-term contract to spearhead a best practice programme for the company’s technology operations,



Sanders is responsible for the company’s security, technology operations and national fleet of data centres, leading 110-plus employees supporting CCL clients.



“Technology has never been more important for our clients, and we look forward to helping organisations navigate their ever-changing requirements, balancing the services they depend on today with the opportunities created by transformative technologies that continue to emerge," Sanders said.

Sanders’ appointment comes at a time when clients are thinking differently about the value they expected from their IT partners, according to Heather Graham, CEO of CCL.

“Recent events continue to redefine how organisations work, and as a leading multi-cloud and IT services partner we know our clients trust us as custodians of their systems and data,” she said.

“Scale, security, and speed are the forces shaping the services and technologies we offer our clients – and Donna has the required competencies and acumen to drive our capabilities forward.”