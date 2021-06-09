Menu
CCL inducts former Datacom cloud lead into its senior team

CCL inducts former Datacom cloud lead into its senior team

Sanders formally joins CCL after 11 years with Datacom, most recently as general manager – platform operations A/NZ, Datacom Cloud.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Donna Sanders (CCL)

Donna Sanders (CCL)

Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned IT services provider CCL has appointed Donna Sanders to the newly-created position of director information security and operations.

Sanders formally joins CCL after 11 years with Datacom, most recently as general manager – platform operations A/NZ, Datacom Cloud. 

She also played a key role in the provision of cloud services to government and held business unit management and technical services roles across the group during her tenure.

She was appointed to the position in CCL's senior leadership team following a short-term contract to spearhead a best practice programme for the company’s technology operations, 

Sanders is responsible for the company’s security, technology operations and national fleet of data centres, leading 110-plus employees supporting CCL clients.

“Technology has never been more important for our clients, and we look forward to helping organisations navigate their ever-changing requirements, balancing the services they depend on today with the opportunities created by transformative technologies that continue to emerge," Sanders said.

Sanders’ appointment comes at a time when clients are thinking differently about the value they expected from their IT partners, according to Heather Graham, CEO of CCL.

“Recent events continue to redefine how organisations work, and as a leading multi-cloud and IT services partner we know our clients trust us as custodians of their systems and data,” she said. 

“Scale, security, and speed are the forces shaping the services and technologies we offer our clients – and Donna has the required competencies and acumen to drive our capabilities forward.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DatacomCCLsecurityCloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 