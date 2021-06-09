Rubrik nabs Nutanix talent as A/NZ channel director

Ian Morris (Rubrik) Credit: Rubrik

Rubrik has appointed former Nutanix Australian and New Zealand distributor and alliances sales manager Ian Morris as its channel director for the region.



Morris steps into the role to lead Rubrik's regional partner efforts with “deep” knowledge and relationships throughout the channel -- a factor that made him a “perfect” candidate, according to A/NZ managing director Jamie Humphrey.

Meanwhile, Morris, who is replacing former Rubrik channel manager Nick Laidler, who joined Snowflake in May, said he joined the cloud data management software vendor due to his passion for industry disruption.

“Rubrik’s data security provides an important line of defence and helps partners answer their customers’ most pressing questions regarding their business data: What is the content of their data? What is happening to that data? And who is accessing important business information?” he said.



“While legacy competitors have been focused on backing up with physical infrastructure, partners are increasingly supporting hybrid and multicloud environments. Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform helps address new and evolving data risks, enables quick recovery from ransomware attacks, and ensures precious IP is protected – no matter where that data is stored.”

He comes to the role with over 16 years of experience in the tech industry, with at least five of those in channel-facing roles, most recently at Nutanix.

He has also held partner-related roles with Commvault and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Additionally, he also spent over nine years with Express Data prior to its acquisition by Dicker Data.

“As a 100 per cent channel organisation, our partners are the lifeblood of our business and Ian’s appointment is a clear sign we’re doubling down on our local partners,” Humphrey said.

“The respect and trust Ian has in the industry will be pivotal as we bring our partners along for the journey, enhance their capabilities, and accelerate their profitability,” he added.