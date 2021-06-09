COO steps up as CEO after US$1 billion Seequent sale

New leader to bed-down buyout as long-serving former CEO maintains board role

Graham Grant (Seequent) Credit: Supplied

Christchurch-based geoscience software company Seequent has promoted Graham Grant to chief executive officer following six years as the company’s chief operating officer.

Grant succeeds Shaun Maloney, who has retired after a decade in the role following the US$1.05 billion sale of the company to US-based infrastructure engineering software provider Bentley Systems in March.

Maloney, who continues to serve as Seequent’s executive chairman, said Grant had played an integral role in the company's journey for the past nine years.

"Seequent’s future is in skillful hands with Graham; his leadership skills, proven performance, vision and drive for success will ensure Seequent’s continued advancement,” Maloney said.

Grant joined Seequent in 2012 in the strategy and channel development role based in the UK, bringing leadership, commercial and operational experience from multiple geographies, sectors and functions.

He had previously held senior positions in financial services, renewable energy, international charter shipping and forest management in Australia, UK and New Zealand.

In 2015 he was appointed as Seequent’s first chief operations officer and subsequently moved from the UK to Seequent’s headquarters in Christchurch.

Grant will lead Seequent into its new phase of ownership when the planned acquisition comes into effect.

“These are exciting times for us," he said. "This next chapter, bringing our solutions together with those of Bentley, will create a ground-breaking class of software solutions.

"I look forward to leading Seequent’s continued business growth and performance, driving new business opportunities, and expanding our innovative solutions portfolio for our customers.”



Seequent provides solutions to geoscience challenges in over 100 countries.

“Subsurface understanding is critical in a range of industries and applications, from our core markets in mining, energy and civil infrastructure, to important project work happening around the globe addressing critical challenges such as locating sustainable sources of aquifers for potable water, locating unexploded ordnance in previous war zones, and analysing retreating Antarctica ice sheets as a predictor for global sea level rise," Grant added.