Lean specialist Boxfish teams with Qual IT to manage transformation risks

Partnership uses digital twin technology to identify potential value streams and risks.

Rowan Teh (Boxfish) Credit: Supplied

When quality assurance practice Qual IT wanted to embrace a new way to service customers, it looked to Auckland-based Lean experts Boxfish.

A technology and services innovator in process data analytics, Boxfish offered a digital platform to help customers analyse their processes based on pre-defined metrics to identify where value could be created and operational costs reduced.

Qual IT had seen a lack of attention to business risk time and time again when working with clients on digital transformations.

Traditional approaches to managing business risk often comprised of communicating changes at a high-level, missing any detail of actual impact to people and processes, as well as not linking and tracking back to the benefits that justified the business case.

Further, the risks within IT projects come from more than just technology.

Inherent risks also come from ineffective governance, project delivery approaches and management of staff and vendors. It is, therefore, about people, process and technology.

Designed to accelerate the capture of value streams, the Boxfish platform uses data mining from existing systems to surface “waste” and to deliver in-process improvement.

To do this, the browser-based platform creates a "digital twin" that can be used to model processes to understand risks and areas where value can be generated as well as to understand the true return on investment from Lean.

Waste elimination, DevOps observability and metrics to reduce process and system performance risk all helped to drive value.

Classic Lean analysis often resulted in a list of recommendations supported by a "process map". said Boxfish founder Rowan Teh.

Unfortunately, improvements based on the process map would often fall to the wayside, stashed away in a three-ring binder and forgotten.

“The only thing lean practitioners changed over the years is taking those three-ring binders and putting them into a digital format," Teh said.

The value of the actual process map still isn’t quite there because it’s still just boxes and arrows on paper.

“If you study lean, you learn that it’s about releasing inefficiencies so that businesses can focus more on efficient or value-adding tasks,” said Teh.

“Our platform is about ironing out what true value is in a business.”

Qual IT clients included Steel &Tube, for which it performed an IT "health check" to discover the truth about the company's current state ahead of a rapid e-commerce platform rollout to address challenges posed by COVID-19.