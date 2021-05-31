Menu
Kiwi app developer 9 Spokes reports increased loss off lower revenue

Kiwi app developer 9 Spokes reports increased loss off lower revenue

9 Spokes' cash burn increased to A$45.2 million from $2.6 million in 2020.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Adrian Grant (CEO, 9 Spokes)

Adrian Grant (CEO, 9 Spokes)

Credit: 9 Spokes

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed, New Zealand-headquartered business management app developer 9 Spokes has reported lower revenue and increased losses of the year to 31 March.

The Auckland-based company reported total operating income of NZ$6.6 million down 4 per cent from $6.9 million in 2020.

Total expenditure reported was $11.6 million, up from $11.1 million.

Net losses increased to $5.1 million from $4.9 million in 2020, also down 4 per cent.

The results were further subdued due to a strengthening New Zealand dollar during the period, 9 Spokes reported.

Annual cash outflows increased to $5.2 million from $2.6 million the prior year.

However, the company raised $9.9 million in extra capital from investors last September and October, so still had $8.8 million in funds at balance date, up from $4.7 million.

Grant income, mainly from Callaghan Innovation, was also down, to $0.7 million from $0.9 million.

In the last couple of years, 9 Spokes has signed deals with BNZ, Visa, Virgin and Bank of America among others. The Bank of America deal was the result of a "co-sell" partnership with Microsoft.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Financial ServicesASX9 Spokes

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 