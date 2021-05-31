Gentrack migrates more services onto AWS

Gentrack has built its own billing performance platform, the Meter Data Platform, on AWS.

Credit: Supplied

Kiwi utility software vendor Gentrack is deepening its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the hosting and provision of its products and services.

The partnership will enable Gentrack to offer an integrated, cloud-native solution to utility organisations in New Zealand and Australia, among other regions.

The vendor claimed it will now offer serverless capabilities to reduce billing cycles, improve collections, enable rapid responses to customer demand and optimise cost to serve.

As a result of the integrations, Gentrack has built its own billing performance platform, the Meter Data Platform, entirely on AWS.

Gentrack has also recently completed a project with an unnamed utility organisation in the Australia and New Zealand region, migrating its industrial and commercial portfolio onto the new Meter Data Services platform.

“Over the coming years, utilities have to innovate at speed to meet the requirements of a decarbonising energy system and of consumers who are more demanding of the products and services they expect from their energy suppliers," said Loukas Tzitzis, Gentrack chief technology officer.

"By using AWS’s scalable, agile, reliable, and innovative cloud services together with Gentrack’s industry-leading clean-tech products, we have created a cloud-first solutions portfolio that addresses the need for innovation, enables rapid time to market, enhances customer experience and lowers the cost to serve, resulting in optimal business profitability.”

Integrations include cloud services such as serverless compute service AWS Lambda, document database AWS DynamoDB and Amazon Simple Queue Service, a managed messaging queuing service.

These, claimed Gentrack, will increase time-to-market and optimise developer experience.