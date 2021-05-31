CCL teams with cloud file system developer Panzura to transform data management

Richard Hansen (CCL) Credit: Supplied

A developer of file systems for managed service providers (MSPs), Panzura, is joining forces with New Zealand’s CCL to co-develop and deliver the technology.

San Jose, California-based Panzura has developed what it calls a global file system as a service (GFSaaS), which offers unified outsourced management of unstructured data across public and hybrid clouds.

Users benefit from the characteristics of the same data set for all hyperscale cloud providers and GFSaaS can be installed on-premises or in the cloud via virtual machines.

The system, designed to replace legacy file systems, allows MSP customers to buy storage with flexible pricing such as cost-per-gigabyte per month or pay as you go models.

Spark-owned CCL had been instrumental in helping to develop, pilot and commercialise Panzura GFSaaS, and was the first MSP partner in the world to offer it.

Panzura works almost exclusively with channel partners and CCL, as an authorised reseller, is providing product expertise, and locally-based support for Panzura customers in New Zealand

The company said certified MSPs can now offer a fully managed and automated file-sharing experience to customers as they address the transition to infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and cloud-native services.

The GFSaaS delivery model was co-developed with CCL which helped further define the framework by driving commercialisation of a service-provider delivery model, and extending the functionality of Panzura Data Services as a multi-tenant service management platform.

Earlier this year, CCL completed an extensive early-adopter program with Panzura including training and pilot deployment of the technology.

The successful prelaunch process fine-tuned design and architecture considerations for the service around data consistency, synchronisation, security, replication and access.

“CCL has been an indispensable partner in ensuring GFSaaS has been engineered with MSPs in mind," said Jill Stelfox, CEO at Panzura.

"Their vision of GFSaaS as a new component of the managed services arsenal, in support of any type of

cloud storage, has been both transformational and inspiring.”

Panzura plans to offer its GFSaaS through the major US hyperscaler marketplaces either directly or via technology partners in the coming months.

The company said its tiered cloud NAS architecture was engineered to eliminate data bloat. Data from all legacy storage instances is consolidated, de-duped and compressed, reducing the overall unstructured data footprint while providing the same availability and durability.

MSP compatibility offers the ability to seamlessly toggle between admin accounts on multiple instances of Panzura GFSaaS, to manage customer accounts and features.

CCL’s partnership with Panzura, for instance, allows customers to choose CCL’s own Vault v2 object storage, as well as other public cloud storage or private cloud deployments.

“We’ve seen first-hand the breakneck pace at which our customers are not only consuming SaaS but finding their way to a cloud-first mentality when it comes to their IT infrastructure and spending,” said Richard Hansen, portfolio services director at CCL.

“Panzura GFSaaS has arrived at the right time and with the right approach toward complete cloud data management. It is a must-have for MSPs who want to stay at the top of their game, and help the enterprise win the battle for competitive advantage.”

Lat year, CCL partnered with Cloudian for object storage technology.