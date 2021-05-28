Reseller News unveils record-breaking number of finalists for new-look Women in ICT Awards

Representing the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 101 finalists make the shortlist from a pool of 53 organisations and more than 140 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses #WIICTA

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), housing a record-breaking number of submissions in what will be the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across New Zealand.



Reflective of a diverse technology network, candidates range from large-scale multinational corporations to emerging start-ups in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus telecommunications and supply chain experts.

This marks a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal, doubling a best effort of over 50 finalists in 2020 to position WIICTA as the leading technology awards program for gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) in Aotearoa.

Within this standout group of finalists, female leaders are located across the entire country - from North Island to South Island - including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier and Queenstown.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2021 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across New Zealand.

“In doubling the number of finalists from last year, the technology channel community should be proud of this grand display of Kiwi ingenuity amongst the minority group of female talent,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG. “We were especially impressed by the Innovation category entries, while the newly launched Graduate award generated some inspiring narratives from our up-and-comers - the future of our industry is bright in their hands.

“Just when we were beginning to wonder whether we might have exhausted the market in finding highly successful and promising women to recognise, five years since launching Reseller News WIICTA, this year's calibre of candidates has only served to renew our confidence that the case is in fact, quite the opposite. There are more gems to find in New Zealand - we are proud and privileged to be celebrating them.”

Shaped by the feedback of more than 50 leading female technology executives, WIICTA will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

The addition of a new Graduate category is designed to recognise standout candidates who have leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry, acknowledging the importance of encouraging young female talent to join the local technology sector.

Also new to the program is a D&I Champion category - spanning both Company and Individual awards - which represents a natural evolution of the long-standing Community honour. This is designed to recognise influential individuals who actively drive D&I initiatives, alongside pioneering organisations who have gone beyond surface-level commitments through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals.

In response to a wealth of standpoint submissions, three categories have been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of female talent in the Kiwi market. Both Rising Star and Shining Star will be segmented into four sub-categories spanning Partner, Telco, Vendor and Distributor awards, while Technical will include two sub-categories of Partner / Telco and Vendor / Distributor.

This decision was made by the IDG shortlist panel consisting of Cherry Yumul (vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation); James Henderson (Editorial Director) and Julia Talevski (Senior Journalist) with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional female candidates can be recognised.

In addition to honouring winners, Reseller News also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many outstanding women are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which aspiring female talent can shine across New Zealand.

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 85 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Set for Thursday 8 July, the winners will be announced at a celebration lunch at Hilton Auckland (IDG applies COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats). For more information - click here.

Advancing women in tech

Reseller News has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Kiwi channel since first launching WIICTA in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

This has been further supported by State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel, a new research initiative designed to examine D&I progress across the technology channel.

Launched in May, this in-depth survey will focus on the three core pillars of D&I, spanning Tech Industry, Workplace and Personal Experience.

In an industry-first for the channel, research is open to female, male and other gender identities, welcoming submissions from CEO to graduate levels across all company sizes, industry segments and locations. Questions are designed to be fielded by participants across different age groups, cultural backgrounds and job functions - spanning management, sales, operations, technical and marketing roles - irrespective of industry tenure.

The aim is to independently and confidentially source a range of perspectives industry-wide, aligned to the collective goal of moving the conversation forward in relation to D&I within the channel.

Spearheaded by IDG’s leading channel brands across Asia Pacific - ARN (Australia), Reseller News (New Zealand) and Channel Asia (Southeast Asia) - data will be segmented based on location, company type and job function, covering the core issues of gender pay, career progression and company support among others.

The launch of State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel represents a landmark moment in the industry, with IDG - as the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company - becoming the first independent outlet to open such dedicated research in New Zealand. Findings will be presented during the upcoming WIICTA event in Auckland.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name and organisation.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

Amelia Moa - Acquire

Samantha Le - Datacom

Kirstin Donaldson - Equinox IT

Laura Ferguson - Exeed

Catherine Grant - Flintfox

Jana Hofmann - Ingram Micro

Eileen Lombard - Intergen

Anne Taylor - Microsoft

Nadia Phillips - Umbrellar

