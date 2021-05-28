Pyrios, under new ownership, nabs Datacom general manager

Pyrios, formerly Agile, was bought by private equity-owned global company AGC Networks last year.

Brett Logan (Pyrios) Credit: Supplied

Contact centre and workplace collaboration technology specialist Pyrios has appointed Brett Logan as sales director for New Zealand.

Most recently a general manager at Datacom, Logan will spearhead sales of Pyrios’ customer experience and employee engagement solutions and services to clients across New Zealand and Australia.

Earlier this year Pyrios, formerly known as Agile, reconfigured its telecommunications-as-a-service (TaaS) portfolio to offer Genesys Cloud services and support to government agencies.



Logan has extensive experience in contact centre infrastructure and business process outsourcing (BPO).

He played a leading role in Datacom's BPO and contact centre outsourcing business, establishing and running operations in Sydney, Auckland and Wellington.

More recently he helped to establish the company’s contact centre as a service/customer experience platforms business across Australia and New Zealand.

“Bringing someone of Brett’s calibre into the fold is a great win for Pyrios as we help our clients adapt to digitally enabled customers and workers operating in this new and changing world,” Pyrios CEO Robyn O'Reilly said.

The announcement followed a run of Genesys cloud implementations on both sides of the Tasman, including Pyrios’ maiden New Zealand government client, NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

“I am thrilled to join Pyrios and take the opportunity to deliver leading experience management solutions to enable our clients to transform customer and end-user experience,” Logan said.

Pyrios was acquired by global ICT solutions provider AGC Networks last year – a deal completed through AGC's indirect subsidiaries Black Box Network Services in Australia and New Zealand.

Pyrios is also a partner of Avaya in the contact centre/customer experience market.