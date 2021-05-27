Nextgen teams up with Secureworks across Asia Pacific

Credit: Dreamstime

Nextgen Group has signed a distribution deal with Secureworks to bring the company’s unified detection and response solutions to the Asia Pacific market.

Specifically, Nextgen will distribute Secureworks’ Taegis extended detection and response (XDR) product across the region, which works across cloud, endpoint and network environments.

According to Secureworks, it helps teams bridge cyber security skills gaps while reducing costs where security blind spots previously existed.

“Nextgen delivers MSPs [managed service providers], MSSPs [managed security service providers] and resellers a comprehensive selection of cybersecurity solutions, services, enablement and expertise, and this effort strengthens our global reach to new Taegis [customers],” said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer at Secureworks.

“Together, we’ll bring the power of Secureworks’ cloud-native Taegis XDR and industry-leading incident response services to Nextgen’s network of partners and customers to expand and empower the cyber security community in Asia Pacific.”

Products and services available through the new distribution agreement include Secureworks Taegis XDR, Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Taegis VDR and the Secureworks Incident Management Retainer for proactive and emergency incident response.

“Cyber security continues to be a global concern, and top priority for organisations across markets throughout Asia, and partners and customers are keen to leverage the power of a cloud-native SaaS solution like Taegis XDR,” said Gabe Marzano, business unit manager for Nextgen’s cyber security practice.

“Taegis XDR is an extended detection and response solution that consolidates best-of-breed security components, across cloud, network and endpoint, into a holistic ecosystem fuelled by 20 years of Secureworks threat intelligence, that provides the proactive protection against complex cyber-attacks that partners and customers require.”