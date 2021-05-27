Nutanix retrenches A/NZ staff

According to a source close to the company, the vendor has retrenched about 20 staff.

Nutanix is 'refining' its operations in the region, resulting in the retrenchment of some staff across Australia and New Zealand.

A Nutanix spokesperson confirmed that some A/NZ team members were impacted as it adjusted certain operations to 'refine' its go-to-market model and ensure the most effective approach to meeting customer needs globally.

In March, the vendor opened its Asia Pacific (APAC) Partner Support Centre (PSC) in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are moving to a more channel-focused approach for serving the mid-market in A/NZ, working closely with our partners to provide private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing solutions to it across both geographies," the spokesperson said.

"Some team A/NZ members will be impacted, and we will make the changes with empathy and transparency, as we continue to do business with organisations of all sizes across the two countries.

“For three quarters in a row Nutanix has grown its ACV billings and exceeded expectations. As we focus on our path to profitability, we have adjusted certain operations to refine our go-to-market model and ensure the most efficient approach to meeting customers’ needs around the world.

“This resulted in a global reduction in headcount of 2.5 per cent, though we continue recruitment for key roles that align with our strategic objectives," the spokesperson said.

Recently, Nutanix Asia Pacific and Japan OEM sales director Kumar Mitra left to join Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) as its new director and regional general manager for ASEAN region.