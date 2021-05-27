Unisys recruits NZ's SeComPass to its global channel programme

Stealth will help SeComPass deliver zero trust security and to protect legacy systems.

Gergana Winzer (Unisys) Credit: Gergana Winzer

Auckland-based SeComPass has joined the Unisys security global channel partner programme to offer the Unisys Stealth suite of security solutions in New Zealand.

Stealth provides organisations with "always on" security by establishing a software-defined perimeter that enables a zero trust environment.



SeComPass serves a wide range of industries, specialising in privacy and information security management, audit, assurance and certification.

"Being part of Five Eyes and with greater regulatory pressure on security and privacy, New Zealand organisations are facing a plethora of legacy security issues as recently highlighted by attacks on the NZ Stock Exchange and Reserve Bank of New Zealand," said Jatinder Oberoi, CEO, SeComPass.

"This amplifies the need to bolster security efforts in each area of the business, from strategy to operations, spanning everybody in the business."

Joining the Unisys partner program and accessing the Stealth portfolio was a key step for SeComPass to expand its security capabilities by incorporating a zero trust approach to clients' security transformation programmes.

SeComPass brought strong local knowledge, expertise and trusted relationships that were critical to the New Zealand market, said Gergana Winzer, industry director cyber security for Unisys Asia Pacific.

"By adding Unisys Stealth to their portfolio, they will be able to help their customers better protect their data and assets," she said.



Michal Blajerski, head of assurance and audit at SeComPass, said Stealth isolated threats quickly and also built resilience while protecting legacy systems through an unprecedented level of network segmentation and access control so that they could still function without major upgrades.

SeComPass will also use the Unisys partnership to provide a further pathway for interns, providing them with an opportunity to train on Stealth and take part in real life scenario building for security and privacy.