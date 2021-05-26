Menu
Major New Zealand distributors hit a sweet spot in a pandemic year

Major New Zealand distributors hit a sweet spot in a pandemic year

Signs of supply chain disruption are evident, but business is good.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

Credit: Supplied

If you needed any further proof that the ICT industry as a whole rode out the COVID-19 pandemic well, the financial results of major distributors is it.

Distributors are perhaps the bellwether of activity in the industry, as they distributing hardware, software and services, including cloud-based services, locally.

Two of the big players reported their financial results overnight and both reported handsome increases in revenue and profit, despite global supply chain disruptions.

Ingram Micro NZ saw its revenue for the year to 31 December lift from $653.3 million to $701 million. 

Gross profit also went north, from $74.7 million to $79.4 million while net profit before tax rose from $17.1 million to $22.6 million.

Sale of goods continued to dominate over services, according to the accounts, with goods delivering $682.5 million compared with services on $18.5 million.

Inventory on hand at balance date fell from $61 million to $53.4 million while goods in transit nearly doubled, from $4.3 million to $8.3 million.

Ingram Micro NZ subsidiaries include Tech Pacific NZ and Brightpoint NZ.

For the same period, Synnex reported revenues of $198.8 million, up from $159.5 million and a profit before tax of $2.5 million, up from $461,958 in 2019.

Synnex noted the COVID-19 had led to increased demand for the company's products, however long-term uncertainty surrounded the future effects of the pandemic.

In December, US private equity firm Platinum Equity announced it would buy Ingram Micro from Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group for US$7.2 billion.

HNA acquired Ingram in 2016 in a US$6 billion deal.

Synnex is a Taiwanese company.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SynnexIngram Microdistributiondistributors

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 