Eclipse Jakarta EE 9.1 aligns with Java 11

Jakarta Enterprise Edition 9.1 allows developers to use Java SE 11 features in Jakarta EE applications and migrate Jakarta EE apps to Java SE 11 without changes.

Credit: Dreamstime

The Eclipse Foundation’s Jakarta EE working group, which develops the enterprise edition of Java, has published Jakarta EE 9.1 Platform and Web Profile specifications, highlighted by compatibility with Java Standard Edition 11.

With Jakarta Enterprise Edition 9.1, developers can build and deploy applications on Java SE 11, the most current long-term support (LTS) release of Java SE, as well as Java SE 8. Java SE 11 features can be leveraged in Jakarta EE 9.1 applications and developers can move existing Jakarta EE 9 applications to Java SE 11 without changes.

The Jakarta EE Developer Survey from 2020 found that Java SE 11 usage had grown from 20 per cent of respondents in 2019 to 28 per cent in 2020.

Released May 25, Jakarta EE 9.1 marks the first incremental release of Jakarta EE and signals a shift to incremental releases rather than large, annual releases. Jakarta EE 9.1 offers updates and options positioned for enterprises building cloud-native Java applications. Existing Java EE 8 and Jakarta EE 8 applications can be moved to Jakarta EE 9.1 using the same process for migration to Jakarta EE 9, which was released in December.

Along with Jakarta EE specifications, related TCKs (Technology Compatibility Kits) were released for Jakarta EE 9.1. Specifications and compatible products can be accessed from jakarta.ee. Compatible Jakarta EE 9.1 implementations include:

IBM Open Liberty

Eclipse Glassfish

Apache TomEE

Red Hat Wildfly

ManageCat ManageFish

Jakarta EE 9.1 can be tried out in the Jelastic PaaS cloud platform. Spring Framework also will move to Jakarta EE 9, adopting the jakarta namespace in applicable packages.

Eclipse’s Jakarta EE working group is planning a Jakarta EE 10 release, which is slated to have new cloud native functionality. Companies interested in enterprise Java are invited to join the working group. Eclipse took over development of enterprise Java from Oracle in 2017 while Oracle remains in charge of development of the standard edition of Java.