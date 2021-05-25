SolarWinds promotes APAC channel head to lead A/NZ

Mike Prieto (SolarWinds) Credit: SolarWinds

IT monitoring and management software vendor SolarWinds has promoted its channel head for Asia Pacific Mike Prieto to the role of managing director for Australia and New Zealand.



Reporting to vice president for APAC sales Sojung Lee, Prieto’s responsibilities in the role include overall leadership for the vendor in A/NZ, as well as growth strategy and direction.

Prieto will also focus on expanding relationships with customers, resellers, system integrators, distributors and service providers in the region, according to the vendor.

He takes over the position from Anthony Daniel, the vendor's previous senior regional sales manager for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, who moved to WatchGuard in March.

“Appointing Mike is a crucial step in our investment and commitment to the A/NZ business, as it supports the broader APAC region as a growth engine for SolarWinds globally,” said Lee.

“With Mike’s extensive local and regional industry experience and passion for the business, we’re excited to see him grow and deepen SolarWinds coverage as we better serve our valued customers and channel partners.”

Prieto comes into the role with 25 years of experience in the industry with a number of directorial and managerial positions under his belt. Prior to his appointment of SolarWinds’ head of channel for APAC, which he started in July 2020, he was Micron Technology’s vice president of enterprise sales for Asia Pacific.



Before this, he held roles with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dimension Data, EMC prior to its acquisition by Dell, as well as Dell itself.

He has also worked at Brocade, Sonnet Australia, Mercury IT, Senteq and Memorex Telex.

SolarWinds claimed in a statement that all this experience “will prove invaluable” in Prieto’s new position.

“I’m incredibly excited and humbled to be leading the local ANZ business for a market leader like SolarWinds,” said Prieto.

“With my experience, I look forward to contributing to further supporting the sales team and ultimately supporting our customers together with our channel partners through the challenges they face today when it comes to IT operations management.”

SolarWinds has been approached for comment on who will take up Prieto's previous position as APAC channel head.